Turkish forces target PKK in Kirkuk; one died two injured

2023/03/10 | 21:02 - Source: Shafaq News



PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.



A local source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish aircraft killed one and wounded two others without identifying to what party they belonged.



In turn, Ramak Ramadan, the Chamchamal district mayor, reported to our agency that a drone targeted the border village of Sedan, which resulted in the death of a citizen and the injury of two others.



The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.



Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkiye targeted areas in the Kirkuk governorate where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters are located.PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.A local source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish aircraft killed one and wounded two others without identifying to what party they belonged.In turn, Ramak Ramadan, the Chamchamal district mayor, reported to our agency that a drone targeted the border village of Sedan, which resulted in the death of a citizen and the injury of two others.The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

Sponsored Links