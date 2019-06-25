عربي | كوردى


SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 24 satellites

2019/06/25 | 15:05
SpaceX

launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center in

Florida, carrying 24 experimental satellites in what Elon Musk’s rocket company

called one of the most difficult launches it has attempted.The craft blasted off to cheers from onlookers at 2:30

a.m. (0630 GMT) after a three-hour delay from the original launch time late

Monday.The boosters separated safely as the craft

began its six-hour mission to deploy the satellites.The two-side booster rockets returned safely

to Earth, landing on adjacent Air Force landing pads, but the rocket’s center

booster missed its mark, crashing in the Atlantic ocean.Musk, who predicted trouble with landing the

center booster on SpaceX’s drone ship in the Atlantic, said on Twitter early

Tuesday, “It was a long shot.”The mission, dubbed Space Test Program 2

(STP-2), is the third for the Falcon Heavy rocket, which SpaceX describes as

the most powerful launch system in the world.It was commissioned by the U.S. Department of

Defense, the key contractor for commercial space companies such as SpaceX.The company is putting satellites into orbit

for agencies including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric

Administration (NOAA), defense department laboratories, universities and a

non-profit organization, SpaceX said.The mission is one of the most challenging in

SpaceX history, with four separate upper-stage engine burns and three separate

orbits to deploy satellites, the company said on its website.SOLAR SAILThe payloads on the satellites Falcon Heavy is

putting into orbit include an atomic clock NASA is testing for space

navigation, another testing new telescope technologies, and a solar sail

project part-funded by the Planetary Society, a non-profit organization headed

by Bill Nye, “The Science Guy” on television presentations.The LightSail is a crowdfunded project that

aims to become the first spacecraft in earth orbit propelled solely by

sunlight, the society, which has championed solar propulsion for decades, says

on its website.Falcon Heavy is the most powerful operational

rocket in the world “by a factor of two,” SpaceX says on its website. It has

the ability to lift into orbit nearly 64 metric tons (141,000 pounds) - more

than a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel.Only the Saturn V moon rocket, last flown in

1973 from the same launch pad, delivered more payload to orbit, it says.



