Jordan-Iraq Electricity Interconnector to be Completed by end-2024

2023/03/11 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, has reportedly confirmed that the Jordanian-Iraqi electrical interconnection project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.Jordan News quotes the minister as saying that all tenders for the project have been awarded by the Jordanian side, including the tender for […]

