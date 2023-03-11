Fmr Iraqi Transport Minister sentenced for Corruption

2023/03/11 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A former Iraqi Transport Minister has reportedly been sentenced to "maximum imprisonment" for corruption.According to The National, Kazem Al Hamami was sentenced in absentia, having been accused of tampering with contracts and tenders during his tenure as Minister from 2014 to 2018.The accusations related to a land deal involving the […]

