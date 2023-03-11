"The best since 1990": A "total" openness to Iraq and a U.S. tour to set the pace

This diplomatic strategy has resulted in a marked improvement in Arab-Iraqi relations, with experts noting that the two parties have attained their highest level of cooperation in more than three decades.



While some view U.S.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's visit to Iraq as a routine diplomatic visit between the two countries, others believe it is a move to prevent any government, armed groups, or political parties from opposing any potential U.S.



policy against Iran's nuclear program by uniting against it.



According to Bassem al-Awadi, the spokesperson for the Iraqi government, relations between Iraq and Arab countries are currently at their best since Iraq's occupation of Kuwait in 1990.



He explained that there is now a complete openness to Iraq, with many invitations and coordination at diplomatic, commercial, and economic levels.



The main objective of these relationships is to develop diplomatic, investment, and economic relations.



Economic interdependence and entanglement are the key to creating the right environment for the advancement of Iraqi-Arab relations, al-Awadi said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency.



Ali al-Zubaidi, a member of al-Fatah Alliance, praised the efforts of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in balancing relations between Iraq and other countries.



Al-Sudani has made visits to Gulf nations, Iran, Jordan, and Egypt to improve regional and global relations in a way that avoids taking sides.



According to al-Zubaidi, these efforts are in the interest of Iraq's stability and aim to rebuild the country after it was destroyed by wars with neighboring countries and ISIS.



He also suggested that al-Sudani should visit Turkey to foster positive relations, especially in light of the water crisis that Iraq is facing.



Regarding U.S.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's visit to Iraq, al-Zubaidi said that it is part of diplomatic visits between the two countries, and al-Sudani's approach to the political situation between regional and international countries is more rational, balanced, and understanding than his predecessor, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.



Al-Zubaidi is confident that al-Sudani's balanced approach will bring good results.



Political researcher Najim al-Yaqoub has commented on the Iranian nuclear file and stated that its developments may cause the U.S.



to intervene in the region, particularly in Iraq, by sending envoys to control the situation.



This, in turn, may indicate a possible military strike on Tehran.



Al-Yaqoub also attributed Austin's visit to Iraq as a step to ensure interaction between the governments in the region, particularly Iraq, given its proximity to Iran and the possibility of it falling under its influence.



He emphasized that Iraq should not align its government, armed factions, or political parties against the U.S.



moves towards Iran.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid an unannounced visit to Baghdad while on a Middle East tour focused on the Iranian file and the security situation in the region.



Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Austin's current visit to the Middle East is to reassure key allies of Washington's commitment to the region, despite its recent focus on Russia and China.



In response, Austin stated that his visit aims to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the U.S.



