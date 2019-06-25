Home › Iraq News › Duhok court sentences man to death for killing 10-year-old girl in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/06/25



DUHOK,— Duhok Criminal Court in Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday sentenced a man to death by hanging for the murder of a 10-year-old girl he attempted to rape in Duhok.



The ruling came after a two-hour long trial, with the convicted man confessing to the attempted rape of Dlin and her murder in Duhok, Bakhtiyar Sharafkhani, one of the two volunteering lawyers helping Dlin’s family, told K24 TV on Tuesday.



Ten-year-old Dlin Walid was kidnapped on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Duhok city. Her body was found three days later.























Police arrested four people, one of whom confessed to the abduction and said that he had tried to rape her. The man killed the girl when she started to scream, police said.



Sharafkani told NRT TV that the court tried and convicted the suspect on Tuesday, in accordance with Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code.



“The stages of the investigation are over and court has enough evidence regarding the crime,” the lawyer said.



“The judge sentenced the murderer to death according to Article 406,” he added.



“The court’s decision was just and fair,” Sharafkhani said.



After the trial, Dlin’s father stated that he was satisfied with the court’s decision.



“I thank all the people who extended their sympathies and support after what happened to Dlin,” he added.



“The person who killed Dlin first tried to rape her, but she fought back and screamed for help. In the altercation, according to the criminal himself, he snapped a nearby piece of wood and struck Dlin on her neck, twice, resulting in her death,” Tariq Ahmed, Director-General of the Duhok Police, had then told reporters during a press conference.



Dlin’s death came as her family was already mourning for the loss of Dlin’s grandmother.



10-Year-old girl Dlin Walid murdered in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan, June 8, 2019. Photo: SM



Following the incident, the people of the autonomous Kurdistan Region flooded social media with sympathies and condolences to the family after pictures of Dlin and her story quickly spread across the internet.



The perpetrator was born in 1972 and was a friend of Dlin’s father. According to police, he was suspected of attempted murder in 2005 and had a criminal record.



Iraqi Kurdistan president has full jurisdiction over whether or not an execution sentence is carried out.



Kurdistan region has avoided the implementation of death sentences, although many have been handed down.



It isn’t clear if Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani will respond to public pressure and order the execution.



