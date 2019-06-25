Home › Baghdad Post › Iran calls new US sanctions ‘outrageous and idiotic’

Iran calls new US sanctions ‘outrageous and idiotic’

2019/06/25 | 16:15



targeting Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials, saying the measures



spell the “permanent closure” for diplomacy between the two nations. Iran’s



president described the White House as “afflicted by mental retardation.”President Hassan Rouhani went on to call the sanctions



against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “outrageous and idiotic,”



especially as the 80-year-old Shiite cleric has no plans to ever travel to the



United States.From Israel, Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton



said talks with the US were still possible and that the US is leaving an “open



door” for Iran to walk through.But the comments from Tehran clearly show its leaders think



otherwise at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over



its nuclear program and Iran’s downing of a US military surveillance drone last



week.“The fruitless sanctions on Iran’s leadership and the chief



of Iranian diplomacy mean the permanent closure of the road of diplomacy with



the frustrated US administration,” said Abbas Mousavi, a Foreign Ministry



spokesman, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.The crisis gripping the Middle East is rooted in President



Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the US a year ago from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal



and imposing crippling new sanctions on Tehran. Recently, Iran quadrupled its



production of low-enriched uranium to be on pace to break one of the deal’s



terms by Thursday while also threatening to raise enrichment closer to



weapons-grade levels on July 7 — if Europe doesn’t offer a new deal.Citing unspecified Iranian threats, the US has sent an



aircraft carrier to the Middle East and deployed additional troops alongside



the tens of thousands already there. All this has raised fears that a



miscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an



open conflict, 40 years after the Iranian Revolution.Trump enacted the new sanctions on Monday against Khamenei



and his associates.The sanctions follow Iran’s downing last week of a US



surveillance drone, worth over $100 million, over the Strait of Hormuz, an



attack that sharply escalated the crisis in the Arabian Gulf. After the downing



of the drone, Trump pulled back from the brink of retaliatory military strikes



but continued his pressure campaign against Iran.US officials also said they plan sanctions against Iranian



Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, something that drew Rouhani’s anger



during his televised address on Tuesday.“You sanction the foreign minister simultaneously with a



request for talks,” an exasperated Rouhani said and called the sanctions



“outrageous and idiotic.”“The White House is afflicted by mental retardation and does



not know what to do,” Rouhani added.There was no immediate reaction from Washington early on



Tuesday to the remarks from Iran. The sharp comments are reminiscent of North



Korea’s verbal attacks on Trump before the dramatic change in course and the



start of negotiations with Washington. In 2017, state media quoted North Korean



leader Kim Jong Un calling Trump “the mentally deranged US dotard.”However, in Iran’s case, there are no signs Iranian leadership



would welcome talks.Mousavi’s statement echoed that of Iran’s UN ambassador,



Majid Takht Ravanchi, who warned on Monday that the situation in the Arabian



Gulf is “very dangerous” and said any talks with the US are impossible in the



face of escalating sanctions and intimidation. Meanwhile, the US envoy at the



United Nations, Jonathan Cohen, said the Trump administration’s aim is to get



Tehran back to negotiations.The sanctions were announced as US Secretary of State Mike



Pompeo held talks in the Middle East with officials in the United Arab Emirates



and Saudi Arabia about building a broad, global coalition that includes Asian



and European countries to counter Iran. Pompeo is likely to face a tough sell



in Europe and Asia, particularly from those nations still committed to the 2015



nuclear deal.Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said



Trump was open to real negotiations to eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program



and “all that Iran needs to do is walk through that open door.”Bolton was meeting with his Russian and Israel counterparts



in a first-of-its-kind trilateral security summit in Jerusalem that was focused



on Iranian involvement in conflicts across the region, particularly in



neighboring Syria.“As we speak, American diplomatic representatives are



surging across the Middle East, seeking a path to peace. In response, Iran’s



silence has been deafening,” he said. “There is simply no evidence that Iran



has made the strategic decision to renounce nuclear weapons and open realistic



discussions to demonstrate that decision.”But only hours later, Bolton told a news conference that



“all options remain on the table” if Iran goes over the limit for its



low-enriched uranium stockpile as planned by Thursday.“It would not be in their interest to do it but they have



done a lot of things recently that are not in their interest,” Bolton said.







