Acting Pentagon chief Esper on global stage amid Iran crisis

2019/06/25 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- With barely one day on the job, Acting Defense Secretary

Mark Esper is heading to Europe to try to persuade reluctant and increasingly

wary NATO allies to work with the Trump administration on Iran sanctions and

security in the Middle East, amid worries that the US and Iran may be on a path

to war.When he steps off his plane in Brussels on Tuesday, Esper

will also have to assure his international counterparts and military commanders

in the region that the US military is in stable and capable hands, even though

President Donald Trump has had three Pentagon chiefs in the past seven months.That’s an extraordinary mission for an interim Pentagon

leader at a time of global uncertainty about a range of US defense and foreign

policies — not just on Iran but also on countering China and Russia, preventing

a resurgence of the ISIS group and ending the war in Afghanistan.Just in the last week the US military was poised to conduct

attacks on Iranian air defense sites in retaliation for Iran’s shooting down of

a US military surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump called off the

attacks at the last moment, citing the likelihood of Iranian casualties, and

his top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, flew to the Middle East to

attempt to galvanize international support for tougher economic pressure on

Tehran.Esper took over at the Pentagon on Monday for Pat Shanahan,

who was acting secretary for six months but quit before he was formally

nominated by Trump. This is by far the longest period the Pentagon has ever gone

without a Senate-confirmed secretary. Trump’s first defense chief, Jim Mattis,

resigned in December in protest of Trump’s policies and what the retired

four-star Marine general considered Trump’s destructive approach to allies.By coincidence, Esper’s first major public appearance will

be at NATO, the alliance that Trump has frequently bashed as a collection of

freeloaders.The two-day NATO meeting of defense ministers will include

talks on many of the most worrisome international security topics: possible war

with Iran; the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan; the continued fight against ISIS

militants in Syria and Iraq; and tensions with Russia. Esper, who until Sunday

evening had been serving as the civilian leader of the US Army, may be familiar

with many of the issues but to European defense ministers he is a relative

unknown.“Expectations are really low. They are not going to expect

him to be able to speak authoritatively for the president and go beyond what’s

in his talking points,” said Derek Chollet, who served in senior positions at

the White House, State Department and Pentagon during the Obama administration.

On the other hand, the Brussels gathering allows Esper to meet many of his key

counterparts in a short period of time — “sort of like speed dating,” Chollet

said.Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis, a former top NATO

commander, said the long absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Pentagon

has impact around the world, “where our most important Cabinet department is

perceived as weak and without a strong leader.” He added that senior military

officers will also need to see a level of stability, because the repeated use

of acting secretaries “erodes the principle of civilian control of the

military.”State Department officials said Monday the administration

wants to enlist the help of a wider range of countries to monitor potential

threats to commercial shipping in and near the Arabian Gulf. This follows

allegations — denied by Iran — that Tehran was behind recent attacks on

commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.At NATO headquarters, Esper will face the task of explaining

the US strategy of compelling Iran through economic pressure to renegotiate the

nuclear deal that Trump pulled out of last year. Trump wants a broader deal

that would limit other Iranian behavior, including its support for what the US

calls terrorist groups and its buildup of ballistic missiles. Tehran, however,

has said it will not negotiate as long as the US keeps up its sanctions, which

Trump intensified Monday by signing an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme

leader and his associates with financial penalties.On his first day in his new role, Esper wrote in a message

to all Pentagon employees that the transition from Shanahan does not signal a

change in strategic priorities, which remain the same: make the military better

prepared for combat, strengthen international alliances, and improve the

Pentagon’s business practices.Katie Wheelbarger, a senior Pentagon policy adviser on

international security, said the timing of the NATO meeting works well for

Esper.“It’s actually fortuitous that on the first week the new acting

secretary is on the job that he will be able to have face-to-face conversations

with all his counterparts in the alliance,” she said. “We come with a message

of continuity, that a personnel transition does not mean a change in policy,

particularly no change in US adherence and devotion to NATO.”Wheelbarger said Esper will bring the allies up to date on

the situation with Iran, including the intelligence information that prompted

the US to send an aircraft carrier and other military assets to the Gulf region

in early May in response to what it called heightened Iranian threats.



