Erdogan: it is a "catastrophe" if the Opposition wins

2023/03/11 | 23:00 - Source: Shafaq News



Speaking to the Ak Party provincial heads meeting via a video conference, Erdogan said, "We cannot leave Turkey at the mercy of a multifaceted, greedy coalition lacking direction.



We cannot allow such a disaster." "All elections are difficult," Erdogan said.



"But the critical developments in our region and the world have set the vote on May 14 apart from others." Erdogan has criticized the Opposition's pledge to govern through consensus, saying it would return to the bickering coalitions that produced decades of instability before he rose to power in 2002.



The Turkish President officially set parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14.



After 20 years in power, the next elections will be a "big test" for Erdogan, and his party, with a new broad opposition, is challenging him.



