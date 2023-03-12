Ninewa's Medical Fluids Factory Re-opens

2023/03/12 | 05:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNDP and USAID re-open Ninewa's Medical Fluids Factory to strengthen Iraq's health system The U.S.Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, and Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq, Ghimar Deeb, recently participated in the reopening of the Ninewa Medical Fluids Factory, which will provide over 300 jobs and strengthen Ninewa's […]

