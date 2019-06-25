Home › Baghdad Post › After loss, Erdogan vows to listen to people’s ‘messages’

After loss, Erdogan vows to listen to people’s ‘messages’

2019/06/25 | 17:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- In his first public appearance since a crushing defeat in arerun election for mayor of Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan onTuesday vowed to draw lessons and make adjustments in line with “the messagesgiven by the people.”Addressing legislators from his ruling party in Parliament,Erdogan again congratulated opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu who garnered54.21% of the vote in Istanbul on Sunday to become Istanbul’s mayor. Erdoganhad previously congratulated Imamoglu in a tweet.Sunday’s results came as a rare electoral defeat for Erdoganand broke the Islamic-leaning ruling party’s decades-old grip on Turkey’s mostimportant city. It was also a personal blow to Erdogan whose rise in Turkishpolitics had started with his own election as Istanbul mayor 25 years ago.“In line with our political understanding, we cannot beangry or hold a grudge or blame the people,” Erdogan told his party’slegislators. “We don’t have the luxury of turning a deaf ear and ignoring themessages given by the people,”He said his ruling party, which is scheduled to meet laterTuesday, would determine its “failings, disunity and errors” and look for waysto fix them.In a related development, Erdogan in his speech marked theanniversary of last year’s electoral win that also ushered in a new politicalsystem by abolishing the office of the prime minister and vastly expanded thepowers of the president. Critics say the system has eroded democracy and pavedthe way to one-man rule.Erdogan said the people and country had “accepted” and“adjusted” to the new system but stated that a committee lead by Vice PresidentFuat Oktay, would nevertheless be formed to assess possible shortcomings.Hours later, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the mainopposition party that backed Imamoglu, called for the new presidential systemto be scrapped.“Let’s lift this one-man regime and build a democraticsystem,” Kilicdaroglu said in a speech in Parliament.Speaking to journalists on his way out of parliament,Erdogan wouldn’t rule out a Cabinet reshuffle following Sunday’s defeat.“If one is needed we will do it, but we won’t take anorder,” Erdogan said.Sunday’s repeat election in Istanbul was held after theruling party challenged the first vote over alleged irregularities, andTurkey’s electoral board nullified the results and revoked Imamoglu’s mandateafter 18 days. Imamoglu won by around 800,000 votes more than his rival,compared with a 13,000-vote margin in the first vote.The win electrified the secular party that has been spentnearly two decades in lackluster opposition as Erdogan strengthened his hold onpower. The opposition also gained hold of the municipality of the capital,Ankara, in the March 31 local elections.