After loss, Erdogan vows to listen to people’s ‘messages’

2019/06/25 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In his first public appearance since a crushing defeat in a
rerun election for mayor of Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on
Tuesday vowed to draw lessons and make adjustments in line with “the messages
given by the people.”Addressing legislators from his ruling party in Parliament,
Erdogan again congratulated opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu who garnered
54.21% of the vote in Istanbul on Sunday to become Istanbul’s mayor. Erdogan
had previously congratulated Imamoglu in a tweet.Sunday’s results came as a rare electoral defeat for Erdogan
and broke the Islamic-leaning ruling party’s decades-old grip on Turkey’s most
important city. It was also a personal blow to Erdogan whose rise in Turkish
politics had started with his own election as Istanbul mayor 25 years ago.“In line with our political understanding, we cannot be
angry or hold a grudge or blame the people,” Erdogan told his party’s
legislators. “We don’t have the luxury of turning a deaf ear and ignoring the
messages given by the people,”He said his ruling party, which is scheduled to meet later
Tuesday, would determine its “failings, disunity and errors” and look for ways
to fix them.In a related development, Erdogan in his speech marked the
anniversary of last year’s electoral win that also ushered in a new political
system by abolishing the office of the prime minister and vastly expanded the
powers of the president. Critics say the system has eroded democracy and paved
the way to one-man rule.Erdogan said the people and country had “accepted” and
“adjusted” to the new system but stated that a committee lead by Vice President
Fuat Oktay, would nevertheless be formed to assess possible shortcomings.Hours later, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the main
opposition party that backed Imamoglu, called for the new presidential system
to be scrapped.“Let’s lift this one-man regime and build a democratic
system,” Kilicdaroglu said in a speech in Parliament.Speaking to journalists on his way out of parliament,
Erdogan wouldn’t rule out a Cabinet reshuffle following Sunday’s defeat.“If one is needed we will do it, but we won’t take an
order,” Erdogan said.Sunday’s repeat election in Istanbul was held after the
ruling party challenged the first vote over alleged irregularities, and
Turkey’s electoral board nullified the results and revoked Imamoglu’s mandate
after 18 days. Imamoglu won by around 800,000 votes more than his rival,
compared with a 13,000-vote margin in the first vote.The win electrified the secular party that has been spent
nearly two decades in lackluster opposition as Erdogan strengthened his hold on
power. The opposition also gained hold of the municipality of the capital,
Ankara, in the March 31 local elections.
rerun election for mayor of Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on
Tuesday vowed to draw lessons and make adjustments in line with “the messages
given by the people.”Addressing legislators from his ruling party in Parliament,
Erdogan again congratulated opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu who garnered
54.21% of the vote in Istanbul on Sunday to become Istanbul’s mayor. Erdogan
had previously congratulated Imamoglu in a tweet.Sunday’s results came as a rare electoral defeat for Erdogan
and broke the Islamic-leaning ruling party’s decades-old grip on Turkey’s most
important city. It was also a personal blow to Erdogan whose rise in Turkish
politics had started with his own election as Istanbul mayor 25 years ago.“In line with our political understanding, we cannot be
angry or hold a grudge or blame the people,” Erdogan told his party’s
legislators. “We don’t have the luxury of turning a deaf ear and ignoring the
messages given by the people,”He said his ruling party, which is scheduled to meet later
Tuesday, would determine its “failings, disunity and errors” and look for ways
to fix them.In a related development, Erdogan in his speech marked the
anniversary of last year’s electoral win that also ushered in a new political
system by abolishing the office of the prime minister and vastly expanded the
powers of the president. Critics say the system has eroded democracy and paved
the way to one-man rule.Erdogan said the people and country had “accepted” and
“adjusted” to the new system but stated that a committee lead by Vice President
Fuat Oktay, would nevertheless be formed to assess possible shortcomings.Hours later, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the main
opposition party that backed Imamoglu, called for the new presidential system
to be scrapped.“Let’s lift this one-man regime and build a democratic
system,” Kilicdaroglu said in a speech in Parliament.Speaking to journalists on his way out of parliament,
Erdogan wouldn’t rule out a Cabinet reshuffle following Sunday’s defeat.“If one is needed we will do it, but we won’t take an
order,” Erdogan said.Sunday’s repeat election in Istanbul was held after the
ruling party challenged the first vote over alleged irregularities, and
Turkey’s electoral board nullified the results and revoked Imamoglu’s mandate
after 18 days. Imamoglu won by around 800,000 votes more than his rival,
compared with a 13,000-vote margin in the first vote.The win electrified the secular party that has been spent
nearly two decades in lackluster opposition as Erdogan strengthened his hold on
power. The opposition also gained hold of the municipality of the capital,
Ankara, in the March 31 local elections.