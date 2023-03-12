Iraq replaces head of oil marketing company

2023/03/12 | 07:58 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Ammar Abdal al-Anbagi (center right), the new director general of SOMO, presides over a ceremony on March 9, 2023, to inaugurate his new tenure, along with Alaa al-Yassiri (center left), the outgoing director general.



(Photo credit: SOMO)

Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced the appointment of Ammar Abdal al-Anbagi as the new director general of oil marketing organization SOMO on Thursday with immediate effect.

A 30-year veteran at SOMO, Anbagi replaces Alaa al-Yassiri, who had held the position since September 2017 while also serving as his country’s OPEC governor.



The reason for the change was not immediately clear.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.