Libyan women set up businesses against the odds

2019/06/25 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- When inflation began eating into her state-paid salary
Libyan architect and assistant professor Seham Saleh started selling drawings
over the internet to help pay the bills.She joins a growing number of Libyan women launching
start-ups in the conservative Arab country, where many still think a woman’s
place is in the home but where the strains on personal and family income
following years’ of political chaos have forced women to look for more work.Libya has only a tiny private sector, which means there is a
market for locally-produced goods. The economy is dominated by the state, which
employs most adults under a structure set up by Muammar Gaddafi, who was
toppled in 2011.Men are the traditional breadwinners, although around 30
percent of women were in the labor force as of 2015, according to a UN report.“I cannot live on my assistant professor salary of 1,000
dinars ($256) even if it is paid out,” said Saleh. She has been selling
drawings of people in Libyan dress or book marks she created on a computer.“Thank God... people wanted to buy the products,” she said.
She also does freelance work as an architect.Once one of the richest countries in the region, the chaos
and civil war that ensued after the fall of Gaddafi has seen Libya’s living
standards erode. Little is now produced in Libya other than oil, even milk is
imported from Europe.Cumulative inflation over the last four years has seen real
incomes lose more than half of their purchasing power, and the government
effectively devalued the dinar last September.A cash crisis means public servants often do not get their
salaries paid out in full. Lenders have no cash deposits as the rich prefer to
hold their cash themselves, rather than deposit it in a bank.Women rarely had jobs outside of sectors such as teaching,
although the need for more family income has changed the situation, said Jasmin
Khoja, head of a women’s business support venture.Her organization, the Jusoor center for studies and
development, has trained some 33 would-be female entrepreneurs, offers legal
advice and office space as women often can’t afford their own.While Seham’s “Naksha” art business is in its early stages,
others such as Najwa Shoukri’s start-up are growing fast. She started designing
clothes from home in 2016, and selling them online.Now, together with five other women, she has a workshop
selling 50 pieces a month and plans to open a shop next year on Jaraba Street,
the main fashion shopping avenue in Tripoli.To make the shop a success her output would have to rise to
150 pieces a month. Her brother and family have contributed to investments
worth 10,000 dinars.The biggest challenges for start-ups are legal hurdles and
the lack of electronic payment systems.Some Libyan commercial laws go back to the 1960s and are
aimed at big corporations such as oil firms, not start-ups. Under these
regulations firms need to deposit thousands of dinars.“Banks do not give loans, which stops projects and makes
them unable to grow or employ other women and young people,” Khoja said.Undeterred, Mayaz Elahshmi started a business last week
training women to fix computers and smartphones.“There is big demand as many women are reluctant to go to a
phone shop where men work, as they have personal files on their phones.”Six people came to her first training session, each paying
30 dinars.
