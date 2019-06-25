Home › Baghdad Post › Libyan women set up businesses against the odds

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- When inflation began eating into her state-paid salaryLibyan architect and assistant professor Seham Saleh started selling drawingsover the internet to help pay the bills.She joins a growing number of Libyan women launchingstart-ups in the conservative Arab country, where many still think a woman’splace is in the home but where the strains on personal and family incomefollowing years’ of political chaos have forced women to look for more work.Libya has only a tiny private sector, which means there is amarket for locally-produced goods. The economy is dominated by the state, whichemploys most adults under a structure set up by Muammar Gaddafi, who wastoppled in 2011.Men are the traditional breadwinners, although around 30percent of women were in the labor force as of 2015, according to a UN report.“I cannot live on my assistant professor salary of 1,000dinars ($256) even if it is paid out,” said Saleh. She has been sellingdrawings of people in Libyan dress or book marks she created on a computer.“Thank God... people wanted to buy the products,” she said.She also does freelance work as an architect.Once one of the richest countries in the region, the chaosand civil war that ensued after the fall of Gaddafi has seen Libya’s livingstandards erode. Little is now produced in Libya other than oil, even milk isimported from Europe.Cumulative inflation over the last four years has seen realincomes lose more than half of their purchasing power, and the governmenteffectively devalued the dinar last September.A cash crisis means public servants often do not get theirsalaries paid out in full. Lenders have no cash deposits as the rich prefer tohold their cash themselves, rather than deposit it in a bank.Women rarely had jobs outside of sectors such as teaching,although the need for more family income has changed the situation, said JasminKhoja, head of a women’s business support venture.Her organization, the Jusoor center for studies anddevelopment, has trained some 33 would-be female entrepreneurs, offers legaladvice and office space as women often can’t afford their own.While Seham’s “Naksha” art business is in its early stages,others such as Najwa Shoukri’s start-up are growing fast. She started designingclothes from home in 2016, and selling them online.Now, together with five other women, she has a workshopselling 50 pieces a month and plans to open a shop next year on Jaraba Street,the main fashion shopping avenue in Tripoli.To make the shop a success her output would have to rise to150 pieces a month. Her brother and family have contributed to investmentsworth 10,000 dinars.The biggest challenges for start-ups are legal hurdles andthe lack of electronic payment systems.Some Libyan commercial laws go back to the 1960s and areaimed at big corporations such as oil firms, not start-ups. Under theseregulations firms need to deposit thousands of dinars.“Banks do not give loans, which stops projects and makesthem unable to grow or employ other women and young people,” Khoja said.Undeterred, Mayaz Elahshmi started a business last weektraining women to fix computers and smartphones.“There is big demand as many women are reluctant to go to aphone shop where men work, as they have personal files on their phones.”Six people came to her first training session, each paying30 dinars.