Iran to take new steps to reduce commitment to nuclear deal on July 7
2019/06/25 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran will take new steps to reduce its commitments under its

nuclear deal with world powers on July 7, the Secretary of the Supreme National

Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Tuesday, according to the Fars news

agency.Shamkhani said European signatories to the nuclear deal had

not done enough to save it, Shamkhani said. The 2015 deal requires Iran to curb

its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.The United States withdrew from the deal last year and

reimposed sanctions. Iran says it intends to continue complying with it, but

cannot do so indefinitely unless European countries find ways to protect it

from US sanctions.



