Iran to take new steps to reduce commitment to nuclear deal on July 7

2019/06/25 | 18:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran will take new steps to reduce its commitments under itsnuclear deal with world powers on July 7, the Secretary of the Supreme NationalSecurity Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Tuesday, according to the Fars newsagency.Shamkhani said European signatories to the nuclear deal hadnot done enough to save it, Shamkhani said. The 2015 deal requires Iran to curbits nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.The United States withdrew from the deal last year andreimposed sanctions. Iran says it intends to continue complying with it, butcannot do so indefinitely unless European countries find ways to protect itfrom US sanctions.