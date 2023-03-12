Six new dams put into effect in KRI

2023/03/12 | 14:56 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced that six dams in the region have been put into effect to combat drought, pointing out the coordinated efforts made by technical committees and negotiating delegations in the parliament and the Iraqi government regarding this matter.Director-General of Dams at the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources in the regional government, Rahman Khani, stated that "continuing to build dams is one of the fundamental principles that the Ninth Ministerial Formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government is working on, to enhance infrastructure and preserve water resources." Regarding the dams that were completed last year, Khani explained that "four dams with a storage capacity of 30 million cubic meters have been completed and they are Jamarka Dam in Erbil, Diwanya Dam in al-Sulaimaniyah, Khans Dam in Duhok, in addition to Tawrgar Dam in Garmyan." He added that the implementation of dams in the Kurdistan region has taken good steps, and in late 2021, the budget was allocated to accomplish them, including the dams of Zalan, Jaqjaq-2, Diwanya in al-Sulaimaniyah, Khornozan and Tawrgar in Garmyan, as well as Jamkara, Banwi Talban, Shukir, Komsban, Nazanin, and Aquban in Erbil, and Khens, Spendo, and Kali in Duhok.The Director-General of Dams pointed out that in 2022, a lot of work has been done, indicating that since 2014, the Iraqi government has started building dozens of large and small storage dams and hydropower plants, as part of the main plan and the strategic study of water and land, which will continue until 2035, a significant part of which is in Kurdistan, in line with the Kurdistan Regional Government's plan.

