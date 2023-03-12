KRI delegation heads to Baghdad to discuss oil and gas bill

2023/03/12 | 15:56 - Source: Shafaq News



Adel said in an official statement that the delegation consists of the Minister of Justice, the head of the coordination and follow-up department agency in the Ministry of Natural Resources, and experts from the Ministry of Justice.



Tomorrow, meetings will begin on the oil and gas bill, which is one of the important issues that must be resolved within a specified timeframe." He added that this law will solve many problems in the oil sector in Iraq in general, in addition to the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and to make the Kurdistan Region a key partner in the decisions related to the oil industry effectively.



"The law will reorganize the work of this sector, whether at the level of Iraq or at the level of relations between the region and the federal government, and the details of this issue will be discussed.



In the end, this project must be a reflection of a complete agreement between the two parties and be in their interest.



