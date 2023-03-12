KRG distances itself from delay in submitting the budget bill

2023/03/12 | 16:24 - Source: Shafaq News



What remain are some tactical details and issues between the two sides."Sleiman also stated that "a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government is expected to visit Baghdad to finalize the common issues between the two governments," stressing, "the need for full commitment to the political document and the Iraqi constitution to resolve obstacles and problems between Baghdad and Erbil." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The parliamentary bloc of the Kurdistan Democratic Party affirmed that the regional government is not responsible for the delay in passing the Budget bill.According to MP Sharif Sleiman, who spoke to Shafaq News Agency, "The Kurdistan region is not the reason for the delay in passing the General Budget Law for the year 2023 in the Council of Ministers, but there are technical and administrative procedures that have delayed its approval and submission to the House of Representatives." He also confirmed that "most of the disputes and problems between the central and regional governments have been resolved."Sleiman added that there is a great understanding between the central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and there is an agreement to resolve technical issues, including the Oil and Gas Law and the Region's share in the General Budget Law.He also mentioned that "there are many consultations and dialogues going on, and things are going well so far.What remain are some tactical details and issues between the two sides."Sleiman also stated that "a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government is expected to visit Baghdad to finalize the common issues between the two governments," stressing, "the need for full commitment to the political document and the Iraqi constitution to resolve obstacles and problems between Baghdad and Erbil."

Sponsored Links