The popular mobilization forces run patrols deep into the Lake Hamrin in Diyala river

The popular mobilization forces run patrols deep into the Lake Hamrin in Diyala river

2019/06/25 | 18:50



Diayala-INA







The commander of the Diyala Operations Division for the popular mobilization forces Talib al-Musawi, on Tuesday, the activation of river power in the province of Diyala, noting that the functions of the force will be permanent anchors and work on patrols quality in the depth of Lake Hamrin.







In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency , al-Moussawi said that the tasks of the force will be permanent anchors and to conduct qualitative reconnaissance patrols deep in Lake Hamrin and to fill the gap that occurred after the break of the road.



















