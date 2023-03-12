Al-Sudani: there is no choice but to complete the Faw port

2023/03/12 | 20:30 - Source: Shafaq News



He assured that work on the latter project would resume within a month and would be completed according to plan."The Faw Port project is strategic and has our government's full attention and is among our priorities," said the prime minister during a statement.He added that necessary financial allocations have been made to continue implementing the five projects, which are being carried out by the Daewoo company, as part of the 2023 budget.The prime minister also revealed ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Transport to attract proposals from global companies and friendly countries for the post-completion phase of the five projects.



This will result in a shared vision with these countries and companies to complete the project, ensure its operation and management as a vital station for the transport of goods and communication between the East and West."We consider this project to be a strategic priority for the economy of Iraq, the region, and the world.



We are also working on the dry canal or development road project, which connects the port to Europe via Turkey, and we are in dialogue with the Turkish side to reach an agreement formula.



We are working on all these projects in parallel with implementation, which we strive to be of the required level and in accordance with technical specifications...and there is no choice but to complete the Faw Port," stated the Prime Minister.The Grand Faw Port project, located in the southern Iraqi governorate of Basra, is a vital gateway for trade, handling both container and bulk cargo, and is set to become the largest port in the country once completed. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Sunday visited the site of the Grand Faw Port in the southern governorate of Basra on Sunday to keep tabs on the progress of five ongoing projects there.The Prime Minister, according to a statement by his bureau, closely examined the work being carried out by the companies involved and their adherence to the designated timelines for completion.During the visit, the technical team presented an overview of the progress of the five projects and the vital sectors they cover, as well as the completion rates of each.The prime minister confirmed that four of the projects are ahead of schedule, while one has experienced a slight delay.He assured that work on the latter project would resume within a month and would be completed according to plan."The Faw Port project is strategic and has our government's full attention and is among our priorities," said the prime minister during a statement.He added that necessary financial allocations have been made to continue implementing the five projects, which are being carried out by the Daewoo company, as part of the 2023 budget.The prime minister also revealed ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Transport to attract proposals from global companies and friendly countries for the post-completion phase of the five projects.This will result in a shared vision with these countries and companies to complete the project, ensure its operation and management as a vital station for the transport of goods and communication between the East and West."We consider this project to be a strategic priority for the economy of Iraq, the region, and the world.We are also working on the dry canal or development road project, which connects the port to Europe via Turkey, and we are in dialogue with the Turkish side to reach an agreement formula.We are working on all these projects in parallel with implementation, which we strive to be of the required level and in accordance with technical specifications...and there is no choice but to complete the Faw Port," stated the Prime Minister.The Grand Faw Port project, located in the southern Iraqi governorate of Basra, is a vital gateway for trade, handling both container and bulk cargo, and is set to become the largest port in the country once completed.

Sponsored Links