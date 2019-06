Home › INA › Al Halbousi: Any person may apply to the Presidency of the Council in the event of corruption cases against any official in the State

2019/06/25 | 18:50



Baghdad - INA







Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed Halboussi said on Tuesday that anyone can apply to the presidency if there are corruption cases against any official in the country.















