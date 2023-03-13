2023/03/13 | 06:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mr.Mohammed S.Al-Sudani, chaired the second meeting with the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Iraq this week in the presence of the Minister of Health, the Minister of Industry and Minerals, and several Director Generals in the two ministries.The meeting focused on endorsing the recommendations related to the localization […]

read more Iraqi PM promotes Local Pharmaceutical Industry first appeared on Iraq Business News.