عربي | كوردى


Syrians returning home to reach 1m once safe zone created: Erdogan

Syrians returning home to reach 1m once safe zone created: Erdogan
2019/06/25 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he believed

the number of Syrians returning from Turkey to their homeland will reach one

million once a safe zone is established in northeast Syria along their shared

border.Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians – the largest number

in any one country of Syrians displaced during the eight-year-old civil war.

Tensions between Turks and Syrians flare up on occasion in the host country.Turkey is in talks with the United States over the

establishment of a safe zone across its border in northeast Syria, where the

United States supports the Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara sees the YPG as a

terrorist organization.Ankara wants YPG fighters to withdraw from the area so as to

secure its border, and Washington wants guarantees that its Kurdish-led allies

in defeating ISIS in Syria will not be harmed.Turkey and the United States have also been working to

implement an agreement over the Syrian town of Manbij, a process which Turkish

military sources told Reuters in April was proceeding more slowly than desired.Speaking in Ankara to lawmakers from his AK Party, Erdogan

said: “We are trying to extend the safe zones along our borders as much as we

can for the Syrian refugees in our country to be able to return home.“At the moment, 330,000 people have returned, but I believe

that when the problems in Manbij and the east of Euphrates are resolved, this

will reach one million very quickly.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW