US Secretary of State Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Kabul

2019/06/25 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Afghan President

Ashraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Kabul on Tuesday to discuss ongoing

peace talks with the Taliban and the security situation ahead of Afghan

presidential polls in September.Pompeo stopped over on his way to New Delhi for meetings

with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials.“With so much going on in the world right now it’s sometimes

easy to forget about America’s commitment here to Afghanistan, but the world

should know that the Trump administration has not forgotten, the American

people have not forgotten,” Pompeo said in Kabul.His visit to Afghanistan comes ahead of a seventh round of

peace talks between Taliban leaders and US officials aimed at finding a

political settlement to end the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan. The next round

of peace talks is scheduled to begin on June 29 in Doha.The talks between the United States and the Taliban will

focus on working out a timeline for the withdrawal of US-led troops from

Afghanistan and on a Taliban guarantee that militants will not plot attacks

from Afghan soil.“While we’ve made clear to the Taliban that were prepared to

remove our forces, I want to be clear, we’ve not yet agreed on a timeline to do

so,” said Pompeo.“We agree that peace is our highest priority and that

Afghanistan must never again serve as a platform for international terrorism.”He said the two sides are nearly ready to conclude a draft

text outlining the Taliban’s commitment to join fellow Afghans in ensuring that

Afghan soil never again becomes a safe haven for “terrorists”.Momentum for talks with the Taliban is steadily building,

with a special US peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, pushing the

peace process and insurgent leaders showing serious interest in negotiating for

the first time.Ghani has also offered repeatedly to talk with the Taliban

but they have insisted that they will not deal directly with the Ghani

government.“All sides agree that finalizing a US-Taliban understanding

on terrorism and foreign troop presence will open the door to intra-Afghan

dialogue and negotiation,” Pompeo said, adding that next step is at the heart

of the US effort.“We are not and will not negotiate with the Taliban on

behalf of the government or people of Afghanistan.”



