Home › Baghdad Post › US Secretary of State Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Kabul

US Secretary of State Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Kabul

2019/06/25 | 19:45



Ashraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Kabul on Tuesday to discuss ongoing



peace talks with the Taliban and the security situation ahead of Afghan



presidential polls in September.Pompeo stopped over on his way to New Delhi for meetings



with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials.“With so much going on in the world right now it’s sometimes



easy to forget about America’s commitment here to Afghanistan, but the world



should know that the Trump administration has not forgotten, the American



people have not forgotten,” Pompeo said in Kabul.His visit to Afghanistan comes ahead of a seventh round of



peace talks between Taliban leaders and US officials aimed at finding a



political settlement to end the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan. The next round



of peace talks is scheduled to begin on June 29 in Doha.The talks between the United States and the Taliban will



focus on working out a timeline for the withdrawal of US-led troops from



Afghanistan and on a Taliban guarantee that militants will not plot attacks



from Afghan soil.“While we’ve made clear to the Taliban that were prepared to



remove our forces, I want to be clear, we’ve not yet agreed on a timeline to do



so,” said Pompeo.“We agree that peace is our highest priority and that



Afghanistan must never again serve as a platform for international terrorism.”He said the two sides are nearly ready to conclude a draft



text outlining the Taliban’s commitment to join fellow Afghans in ensuring that



Afghan soil never again becomes a safe haven for “terrorists”.Momentum for talks with the Taliban is steadily building,



with a special US peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, pushing the



peace process and insurgent leaders showing serious interest in negotiating for



the first time.Ghani has also offered repeatedly to talk with the Taliban



but they have insisted that they will not deal directly with the Ghani



government.“All sides agree that finalizing a US-Taliban understanding



on terrorism and foreign troop presence will open the door to intra-Afghan



dialogue and negotiation,” Pompeo said, adding that next step is at the heart



of the US effort.“We are not and will not negotiate with the Taliban on



behalf of the government or people of Afghanistan.”







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Afghan PresidentAshraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Kabul on Tuesday to discuss ongoingpeace talks with the Taliban and the security situation ahead of Afghanpresidential polls in September.Pompeo stopped over on his way to New Delhi for meetingswith Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials.“With so much going on in the world right now it’s sometimeseasy to forget about America’s commitment here to Afghanistan, but the worldshould know that the Trump administration has not forgotten, the Americanpeople have not forgotten,” Pompeo said in Kabul.His visit to Afghanistan comes ahead of a seventh round ofpeace talks between Taliban leaders and US officials aimed at finding apolitical settlement to end the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan. The next roundof peace talks is scheduled to begin on June 29 in Doha.The talks between the United States and the Taliban willfocus on working out a timeline for the withdrawal of US-led troops fromAfghanistan and on a Taliban guarantee that militants will not plot attacksfrom Afghan soil.“While we’ve made clear to the Taliban that were prepared toremove our forces, I want to be clear, we’ve not yet agreed on a timeline to doso,” said Pompeo.“We agree that peace is our highest priority and thatAfghanistan must never again serve as a platform for international terrorism.”He said the two sides are nearly ready to conclude a drafttext outlining the Taliban’s commitment to join fellow Afghans in ensuring thatAfghan soil never again becomes a safe haven for “terrorists”.Momentum for talks with the Taliban is steadily building,with a special US peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, pushing thepeace process and insurgent leaders showing serious interest in negotiating forthe first time.Ghani has also offered repeatedly to talk with the Talibanbut they have insisted that they will not deal directly with the Ghanigovernment.“All sides agree that finalizing a US-Taliban understandingon terrorism and foreign troop presence will open the door to intra-Afghandialogue and negotiation,” Pompeo said, adding that next step is at the heartof the US effort.“We are not and will not negotiate with the Taliban onbehalf of the government or people of Afghanistan.”