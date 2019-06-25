US Secretary of State Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Kabul

2019/06/25 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Afghan President
Ashraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Kabul on Tuesday to discuss ongoing
peace talks with the Taliban and the security situation ahead of Afghan
presidential polls in September.Pompeo stopped over on his way to New Delhi for meetings
with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials.“With so much going on in the world right now it’s sometimes
easy to forget about America’s commitment here to Afghanistan, but the world
should know that the Trump administration has not forgotten, the American
people have not forgotten,” Pompeo said in Kabul.His visit to Afghanistan comes ahead of a seventh round of
peace talks between Taliban leaders and US officials aimed at finding a
political settlement to end the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan. The next round
of peace talks is scheduled to begin on June 29 in Doha.The talks between the United States and the Taliban will
focus on working out a timeline for the withdrawal of US-led troops from
Afghanistan and on a Taliban guarantee that militants will not plot attacks
from Afghan soil.“While we’ve made clear to the Taliban that were prepared to
remove our forces, I want to be clear, we’ve not yet agreed on a timeline to do
so,” said Pompeo.“We agree that peace is our highest priority and that
Afghanistan must never again serve as a platform for international terrorism.”He said the two sides are nearly ready to conclude a draft
text outlining the Taliban’s commitment to join fellow Afghans in ensuring that
Afghan soil never again becomes a safe haven for “terrorists”.Momentum for talks with the Taliban is steadily building,
with a special US peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, pushing the
peace process and insurgent leaders showing serious interest in negotiating for
the first time.Ghani has also offered repeatedly to talk with the Taliban
but they have insisted that they will not deal directly with the Ghani
government.“All sides agree that finalizing a US-Taliban understanding
on terrorism and foreign troop presence will open the door to intra-Afghan
dialogue and negotiation,” Pompeo said, adding that next step is at the heart
of the US effort.“We are not and will not negotiate with the Taliban on
behalf of the government or people of Afghanistan.”
