Trump threatens 'obliteration' as Iran slams sanctions on Khamenei

2019/06/25 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to

obliterate parts of Iran if it attacked “anything American”, as Iran said the

latest US sanctions had closed off any chance of diplomacy.“Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with

great and overwhelming force,” Trump tweeted just days the United States came

within minutes of bombing Iranian targets.“In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration,” the US

Trump on Monday signed an executive order imposing sanctions

against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures.

Sanctions against Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are expected later this

week.“Imposing useless sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader and the

commander of Iran’s diplomacy is the permanent closure of the path of

diplomacy,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted.“Trump’s desperate administration is destroying the

established international mechanisms for maintaining world peace and security.”The moves came after Iran shot down a US drone last week and

Trump called off a retaliatory air strike minutes before impact. It would have

been the first time the United States had bombed Iran in decades of hostility

between them.Trump said last week that he had decided at the last minute

that too many people would die.In a televised address on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan

Rouhani said sanctions against Khamenei would have no practical impact because

the cleric had no assets abroad.Rouhani, a pragmatist who won two elections on promises to

open Iran up to the world, described the US moves as desperate and called the

White House “mentally retarded” – an insult that other Iranian officials have

used in the past about Trump, but a departure from Rouhani’s own comparatively

measured tone.Rouhani and his cabinet run Iran’s day-to-day affairs, while

Khamenei, in power since 1989, is Iran’s ultimate authority.“The White House actions mean it is mentally retarded,”

Rouhani said. “Tehran’s strategic patience does not mean we have fear.”US SANCTIONSThe United States has imposed crippling economic sanctions

against Iran since last year, when Trump withdrew from an agreement between

Tehran and world powers to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for the

lifting of sanctions.The crisis has escalated sharply since last month, when the

Trump administration tightened the sanctions, ordering all countries to halt

purchases of Iranian oil.That has effectively starved the Iranian economy of the main

source of revenue Tehran uses to import food for its 81 million people, and

left Iran’s pragmatic faction with no benefits to show for its nuclear

agreement.Washington says the 2015 agreement reached under Trump’s

predecessor Barack Obama did not go far enough because it is not permanent and

does not cover issues beyond the nuclear program, such as missiles and regional

behavior.Iran says there is no point negotiating with Washington when

it has abandoned a deal that was already reached.The downing of the US drone – which Iran says was over its

air space and the United States says was international skies – followed weeks

of rising tensions that had begun to take on a military dimension.The United States and some regional allies have blamed Iran

for attacks on tankers in the Gulf, which Tehran denies. Washington’s European

allies have repeatedly warned both sides of the danger that a small mistake

could lead to war.



