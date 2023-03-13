PM Al-Sudani to discuss the political situation with Kurdish officials in Erbil

2023/03/13 | 15:08 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, will visit Kurdistan Region on Tuesday to meet with Kurdish officials.Wafaa Muhammad, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), told Shafaq News agency that Al-Sudani would meet in Erbil with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.The talks would focus on the political situation and the ties between the Iraqi and the Kurdish governments.Al-Sudani would head to Al-Sulaymaniya later to participate in the forum of the American University of Iraq Sulaimani.

Sponsored Links