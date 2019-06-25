Al Dulaimi arrives in Amman to participate in the 13th International Building and Construction Exhibition

2019/06/25 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Oman -INA
Minister of Planning Nuri al-Dulaimi arrived in the Jordanian capital Amman on Tuesday to participate in the International Exhibition for Construction, Construction and Engineering Industries.
The media office said in a statement received by the Iraqi news agency that Dulaimi arrived in the International Exhibition for Construction and Construction and the 13th Engineering Industries, and the Second International Forum "Jordan and Iraq Partnership and Building".
