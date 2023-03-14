Iraq Plans More Renewable Energy; 5 Million New Trees

2023/03/14 | 05:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Prime Minister has said Iraq will plant five million trees in an attempt to combat climate change and limit the damage caused by dust storms.Addressing a climate conference in Basra, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani added that the plan woule be accompanied by the launch of a "national guide for urban afforestation" […]

