Saudi forces say they have captured leader of Yemen branch of ISIS

2019/06/25 | 20:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi special forces have captured the leader of the Yemenibranch of the ISIS militant group, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting inYemen said on Tuesday.The leader, Abu Osama al-Muhajer, as well as other membersof the organization including its chief financial officer, were captured onJune 3 in a raid on a house carried out by Saudi and Yemeni forces, thecoalition said in a statement carried on Saudi state news agency SPA.Weapons, ammunition and telecommunication devices were alsoseized during the 10-minute operation, it added.The statement said there were no injuries to civilians,including three women and three children who were inside the house.“‏The operation is considered asignificant blow to the terrorist group ISIS, especially in Yemen,” thecoalition said.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition led by SaudiArabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen since 2015 to try torestore a government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Iran-alignedHouthi movement.The coalition has also been battling militant groups such asthe Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula(AQAP). The United States has carried out drone strikes in recent years againstsuspected AQAP members in Yemen.ISIS, originally an offshoot of al-Qaeda, took control ofaround a third of Iraq and Syria in 2014 but has since lost its territorythere. It has other branches elsewhere including Yemen, Afghanistan and partsof Africa.