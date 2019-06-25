عربي | كوردى


Saudi forces say they have captured leader of Yemen branch of ISIS
2019/06/25 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi special forces have captured the leader of the Yemeni

branch of the ISIS militant group, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in

Yemen said on Tuesday.The leader, Abu Osama al-Muhajer, as well as other members

of the organization including its chief financial officer, were captured on

June 3 in a raid on a house carried out by Saudi and Yemeni forces, the

coalition said in a statement carried on Saudi state news agency SPA.Weapons, ammunition and telecommunication devices were also

seized during the 10-minute operation, it added.The statement said there were no injuries to civilians,

including three women and three children who were inside the house.“‏The operation is considered a

significant blow to the terrorist group ISIS, especially in Yemen,” the

coalition said.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi

Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen since 2015 to try to

restore a government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Iran-aligned

Houthi movement.The coalition has also been battling militant groups such as

the Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula

(AQAP). The United States has carried out drone strikes in recent years against

suspected AQAP members in Yemen.ISIS, originally an offshoot of al-Qaeda, took control of

around a third of Iraq and Syria in 2014 but has since lost its territory

there. It has other branches elsewhere including Yemen, Afghanistan and parts

of Africa.



