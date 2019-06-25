Saudi forces say they have captured leader of Yemen branch of ISIS

2019/06/25 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi special forces have captured the leader of the Yemeni
branch of the ISIS militant group, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in
Yemen said on Tuesday.The leader, Abu Osama al-Muhajer, as well as other members
of the organization including its chief financial officer, were captured on
June 3 in a raid on a house carried out by Saudi and Yemeni forces, the
coalition said in a statement carried on Saudi state news agency SPA.Weapons, ammunition and telecommunication devices were also
seized during the 10-minute operation, it added.The statement said there were no injuries to civilians,
including three women and three children who were inside the house.“The operation is considered a
significant blow to the terrorist group ISIS, especially in Yemen,” the
coalition said.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen since 2015 to try to
restore a government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Iran-aligned
Houthi movement.The coalition has also been battling militant groups such as
the Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP). The United States has carried out drone strikes in recent years against
suspected AQAP members in Yemen.ISIS, originally an offshoot of al-Qaeda, took control of
around a third of Iraq and Syria in 2014 but has since lost its territory
there. It has other branches elsewhere including Yemen, Afghanistan and parts
of Africa.
