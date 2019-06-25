Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi forces say they have captured leader of Yemen branch of ISIS

Saudi forces say they have captured leader of Yemen branch of ISIS

2019/06/25 | 20:20



branch of the ISIS militant group, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in



Yemen said on Tuesday.The leader, Abu Osama al-Muhajer, as well as other members



of the organization including its chief financial officer, were captured on



June 3 in a raid on a house carried out by Saudi and Yemeni forces, the



coalition said in a statement carried on Saudi state news agency SPA.Weapons, ammunition and telecommunication devices were also



seized during the 10-minute operation, it added.The statement said there were no injuries to civilians,



including three women and three children who were inside the house.“‏The operation is considered a



significant blow to the terrorist group ISIS, especially in Yemen,” the



coalition said.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi



Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen since 2015 to try to



restore a government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Iran-aligned



Houthi movement.The coalition has also been battling militant groups such as



the Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula



(AQAP). The United States has carried out drone strikes in recent years against



suspected AQAP members in Yemen.ISIS, originally an offshoot of al-Qaeda, took control of



around a third of Iraq and Syria in 2014 but has since lost its territory



there. It has other branches elsewhere including Yemen, Afghanistan and parts



of Africa.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi special forces have captured the leader of the Yemenibranch of the ISIS militant group, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting inYemen said on Tuesday.The leader, Abu Osama al-Muhajer, as well as other membersof the organization including its chief financial officer, were captured onJune 3 in a raid on a house carried out by Saudi and Yemeni forces, thecoalition said in a statement carried on Saudi state news agency SPA.Weapons, ammunition and telecommunication devices were alsoseized during the 10-minute operation, it added.The statement said there were no injuries to civilians,including three women and three children who were inside the house.“‏The operation is considered asignificant blow to the terrorist group ISIS, especially in Yemen,” thecoalition said.The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition led by SaudiArabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen since 2015 to try torestore a government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Iran-alignedHouthi movement.The coalition has also been battling militant groups such asthe Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula(AQAP). The United States has carried out drone strikes in recent years againstsuspected AQAP members in Yemen.ISIS, originally an offshoot of al-Qaeda, took control ofaround a third of Iraq and Syria in 2014 but has since lost its territorythere. It has other branches elsewhere including Yemen, Afghanistan and partsof Africa.