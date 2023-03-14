2023/03/14 | 05:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Highlighting the role of the Iran-Iraq Joint Commission in the removal of trade barriers between the two countries, the Iranian minister of economy said that Tehran and Baghdad will witness the considerable growth in bilateral trade next year (to start March 21, 2023).The two countries enjoy high potential to expand their trade and economic […]

