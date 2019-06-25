Iraq appoints ministers but govt still incomplete

2019/06/25 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- AFP reports:The Iraqi parliament approved three new ministers on Monday, but the post of education minister remains unfilled eight months after Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi was appointed.
The legislature gave its backing to Abdel Mahdi's picks to head the defence, interior and justice ministries.
Click here for the entire story
