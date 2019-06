Nasr Alliance blames gov't for Kurdistan's reluctance to pay oil revenue

2019/06/25 | 20:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Nasr Alliance headed by former Prime Minister Haidaral-Abadi on Tuesday said that the federal government is responsible for the"legal breach" of the federal budget law regarding Kurdistan'spayment of oil revenues."The Iraqi government bears fullresponsibility for the breach of the law of the federal budget law regardingthe reluctance of the authorities of the Kurdistan region to pay [the revenues]of oil imports to the federal authorities," a statement by Nasr Alliance read."Continuing the violations and the decline andweakness of the government will push Nasr [Alliance] to declare full oppositionto the government and to demand the dissolution [of the government] and theformation of a new government that is able to fulfill its nationalresponsibilities," the statement added.