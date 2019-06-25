عربي | كوردى


Nasr Alliance blames gov't for Kurdistan's reluctance to pay oil revenue
2019/06/25 | 20:55
Nasr Alliance headed by former Prime Minister Haidar

al-Abadi on Tuesday said that the federal government is responsible for the

"legal breach" of the federal budget law regarding Kurdistan's

payment of oil revenues."The Iraqi government bears full

responsibility for the breach of the law of the federal budget law regarding

the reluctance of the authorities of the Kurdistan region to pay [the revenues]

of oil imports to the federal authorities,"  a statement by Nasr Alliance read."Continuing the violations and the decline and

weakness of the government will push Nasr [Alliance] to declare full opposition

to the government and to demand the dissolution [of the government] and the

formation of a new government that is able to fulfill its national

responsibilities," the statement added.







