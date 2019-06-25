Nasr Alliance blames gov't for Kurdistan's reluctance to pay oil revenue

2019/06/25 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Nasr Alliance headed by former Prime Minister Haidar
al-Abadi on Tuesday said that the federal government is responsible for the
"legal breach" of the federal budget law regarding Kurdistan's
payment of oil revenues."The Iraqi government bears full
responsibility for the breach of the law of the federal budget law regarding
the reluctance of the authorities of the Kurdistan region to pay [the revenues]
of oil imports to the federal authorities," a statement by Nasr Alliance read."Continuing the violations and the decline and
weakness of the government will push Nasr [Alliance] to declare full opposition
to the government and to demand the dissolution [of the government] and the
formation of a new government that is able to fulfill its national
responsibilities," the statement added.
