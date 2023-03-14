Al-Sudani meets Kurdish leader Barzani on the former's first official visit to Erbil as PM

2023/03/14 | 17:12 - Source: Shafaq News



The Prime Minister reiterated his government's commitment to engaging with all political forces and achieving greater understanding, which will reflect positively on public service delivery, according to the statement.Barzani expressed his satisfaction with the government's reform efforts, as well as his support for the government's program, which includes initiatives aimed at improving the economic and developmental situation in Iraq, the statement added. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Tuesday met with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani at the latter's headquarters near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.Marking his first while in office, Prime Minister al-Sudani embarked on an official visit to the Kurdistan region of Iraq this morning.The visit came less than 24 hours after announcing a resolution of a long-standing oil dispute between Baghdad and Erbil.Prime Minister al-Sudani was flanked by the ministers of foreign affairs, interior, planning, immigration and displacement, the head of the Border crossing authority, the cabinet's secretary, the head of the National Security Agency, and a number of advisers.According to a statement by his media office, al-Sudani attended a lunch held by the Kurdish leader in his honor.A slew of Kurdish officials, party leaders, and representatives of various ethnic groups also attended the event.The Prime Minister reiterated his government's commitment to engaging with all political forces and achieving greater understanding, which will reflect positively on public service delivery, according to the statement.Barzani expressed his satisfaction with the government's reform efforts, as well as his support for the government's program, which includes initiatives aimed at improving the economic and developmental situation in Iraq, the statement added.

