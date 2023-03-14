In a letter to Kurdistan's president, the US top diplomat calls for a final solution for the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

2023/03/14 | 17:28 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, has received a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for a final solution for the disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil, a brief statement by the region's presidency said on Tuesday.In his letter to Barzani, Blinken expressed his satisfaction with the dialogue that took place between them at the Munich Security Conference in February.The US diplomat affirmed the strong partnership between the United States, the federal government of Iraq, and the Kurdistan region, and reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq's stability, security, and sovereignty.

