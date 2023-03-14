KDP leader, Iraq's PM exchange

2023/03/14 | 22:22 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday exchanged "optimistic" views on the country's future, the former said in a tweet on Tuesday.Al-Sudani arrived in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, this morning, less than 24 hours after announcing a resolution of a long-standing oil dispute between the federal and regional governments.Al-Sudani also met with the president and prime minister of the Kurdistan region in Erbil, before heading to the governorate of Sulaymaniyah."Received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani at the Barzani Headquarters today where we exchanged optimistic views regarding the future of Iraq and the strengthening of relations between Baghdad and Erbil," the president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) tweeted.