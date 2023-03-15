Al-Sudani says he held "fruitful" talks in Erbil

2023/03/15 | 00:16 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News /Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said on Tuesday that he found a positive response in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, to his government program implementation steps.In a tweet he posted on his official Twitter account, al-Sudani said, "We held fruitful and constructive talks in Erbil with the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, as well as the President and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region."He added, "We found a positive response to our steps in implementing our government program," indicating, "we have felt a serious desire to work together to achieve the aspirations of our beloved people everywhere."

Sponsored Links