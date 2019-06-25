Home › Baghdad Post › Work of Justice Ministry to focus on serving citizens: new min.

Work of Justice Ministry to focus on serving citizens: new min.

2019/06/25 | 21:30







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Newly-appointed Justice Minister Farouk al-Shwani stressed the importance of promoting the role of the ministry as a pillar of the Iraqi state.In his first remarks since he was passed by the Parliament as the justice minister on Monday, Shwani said that the work of the ministry will contribute to the reconstruction of the homeland and serving citizens in the coming period.The Iraqi Parliament on Monday finally elected three candidates to key ministerial posts in the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi.The parliament elected Najah Hassan al-Shamari as Minister of Defense, Yassin al-Yasiri for the Minister of Interior, and Farouq Amin Shwani as the Minister of Justice.