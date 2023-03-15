Turkey's military helicopter crash kills six people in Iraqi Kurdistan - source

2023/03/15 | 23:04 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Six people were killed in a Turkish military helicopter crash in an oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan on Wednesday, according to a security source.
The incident took place in the Khairi mountain of Jamanki district, located north of Dohuk Governorate in the Kurdistan Region."The accident occurred due to bad weather," the source explained.
The Turkish military or the Iraqi authorities have provided no further information.The incident highlights the ongoing instability in the region and the continuing conflict between Turkey and the PKK rebels.
The Turkish military has been conducting regular attacks on positions held by the PKK rebels in the northern mountains of Iraq, where thousands of militants are believed to be hiding.The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdish militants has been ongoing for over three decades, resulting in approximately 40,000 deaths.
The latest helicopter crash serves as a reminder of the continued tensions in the area.
