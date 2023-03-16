The War Outside the Frame:20 Years Photographing Iraq

2023/03/16 | 13:44 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- … of Iraq from the rooftop of the Palestine Hotel in Baghdad.
I … show the families huddling in Baghdad that night.
They could not … invasion I was arrested by Saddam Hussein’s secret police and … murals I had seen around Baghdad before the invasion.
With those …
I … show the families huddling in Baghdad that night.
They could not … invasion I was arrested by Saddam Hussein’s secret police and … murals I had seen around Baghdad before the invasion.
With those …