Turkey to open Visa Application Office in Kirkuk
2019/02/03 | 09:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.

Preparations have reportedly been finalized for the opening of a Turkish visa application office in Kirkuk.

An official told Anadolu Agency that the office will soon be opened, and is expected to process between 200 and 400 visa applications per day.

