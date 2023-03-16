New Investment Opportunities in Iraqi Oil Refining

2023/03/16 | 19:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has announced several investment opportunities in the oil refining sector: Maysan Refinery [Missan Refinery], with capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd); Qayyarah Refinery in Nineveh governorate, with a capacity of 70,000 bpd; A black oil hydrogenation project in Basra Governorate, with a capacity of 30,000 […]

