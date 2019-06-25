Home › Baghdad Post › Netanyahu rallies US, Russia over Iran in Syria

Netanyahu rallies US, Russia over Iran in Syria

2019/06/25 | 23:50



Israeli Prime Minister



Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel, the United States and Russia have a common



objective to remove Iranian forces from Syria.Netanyahu



says that doing so will "create a more stable Middle East." He spoke



at a meeting of the three countries' national security advisers on Tuesday.











