Netanyahu rallies US, Russia over Iran in Syria

2019/06/25 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel, the United States and Russia have a common
objective to remove Iranian forces from Syria.Netanyahu
says that doing so will "create a more stable Middle East." He spoke
at a meeting of the three countries' national security advisers on Tuesday.
Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel, the United States and Russia have a common
objective to remove Iranian forces from Syria.Netanyahu
says that doing so will "create a more stable Middle East." He spoke
at a meeting of the three countries' national security advisers on Tuesday.