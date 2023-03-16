Al-Sudani's visit to Mosul postponed again

2023/03/16 | 20:00 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's visit to Mosul has been postponed for the second time due to the city's current weather conditions, according to a knowledgeable source."The weather conditions in Mosul have caused the postponement of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's visit to Mosul," the source told Shafaq News Agency.He added that this is the second time the Prime Minister's visit to Mosul has been postponed.Nineveh's administration had decided to suspend official work in the governorate due to heavy rain, which led to floods.