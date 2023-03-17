February oil sales rise on higher northern exports

2023/03/17 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A worker stands at the al-Basra Oil Terminal (ABOT), one of Iraq's major export outlets, February 2010.



(BEN LANDO/Iraq Oil Report)

Iraq’s nationwide crude oil exports rose to 3.738 million barrels per day (bpd) in February after slumping in January to 3.644 million bpd, according to preliminary data from the Oil Ministry and industry officials.

The increase came mostly from Iraq's northern exports, despite earthquakes in early February that temporarily took exports offline.



According to Oil Ministry data, the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) boosted oil sales to to 443,000 bpd — an increase of 65,000 bpd compared to the prior month — and the federal government's exports via the KRG-controlled pipeline system to Turkey averaged 101,000 bpd, an increase of 21,000 bpd.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.