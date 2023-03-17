2023/03/17 | 05:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the Sulaimani Forum on Wednesday: I am pleased to greet the Sulaimani Forum, and thank you for advancing dialogue on the complex challenges facing Iraq and the broader Middle East region.We all recognize that these challenges did not arise overnight. They […]

read more UN's Guterres: Window of Opportunity to Achieve Progress in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.