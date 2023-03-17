Genel Energy issues Update on Oil Reserves

2023/03/17 | 05:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has issued an update on Thursday on the oil reserves across its portfolio.Working interest oil reserves (MMbbls) 1P 2P 3P 31 December 2021 62.6 104.2 136.6 Production (11.0) (11.0) (11.0) Technical revisions 17.3 (1.0) - 31 December 2022 68.9 92.2 125.6 International petroleum consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton, working on […]

