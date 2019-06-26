Canadian lawmakers optimistic about improving ties with Kurdistan Region

2019/06/26 | 00:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Indeed, the Kurds have experienced countless tragedies throughout their history under successive regimes across the Greater Kurdistan in Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria.
Pointing to Canada’s open-arms policy for the Yezidi (Ezidi) people who suffered genocide at the hands of the so-called Islamic State, Aboultaif said his government can still “do more for the people that suffer.”
“The Kurdish community, in general, means a lot,” he told Kurdistan 24. “We do care a lot about the whole Kurdish situation and moving to the future.”
Support for New KRG Leadership
The MPs also offered their support for the new leadership in the Kurdistan Region following the election of Nechirvan Barzani as President and Masrour Barzani as Prime Minister-designate.
Canada’s relationship with Kurdistan “will always be good because it’s based on how we view this unfairness that the Kurds went through in the courses of history,” Aboultaif added.
Kmiec, meanwhile, said although he does not like telling foreign leaders what to do, he encouraged the new KRG leadership to prevent corruption in government.
“Corruption undermines your civic institutions, it undermines the people’s faith in the political class, and it also undermines people’s willingness to participate in the future and electoral process,” he told Kurdistan 24.
Compared to other governments in the Middle East, the KRG has worked hard to crack down on graft within state institutions. Kmiec explained that liberal democracies worldwide are usually “strengthened when you clamp down on corruption, reduce it as much as possible.”
The lawmaker said Canada looks forward to the economic opportunities with the Kurdistan Region beyond its military support now that the Islamic State is defeated.
“The biggest thing I think for us to look forward to is: how can Canada lean in, and what are the economic opportunities, what are the reconstruction opportunities?”
