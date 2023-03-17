Qayarah field set to restart, with exports via Basra

2023/03/17 | 22:18 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A wellhead at the Qayarah oil field.



(Photo credit: Sonangol)

The Qayarah heavy oil field in Ninewa province is scheduled to restart within days and resume trucking to Basra's Khor al-Zubair port, after sitting mostly idle for three years.

One industry official familiar with the project said production will resume March 19 at 30,000 barrels per day (bpd), close to the field's current developed capacity of 35,000 bpd.



A second industry official confirmed Friday that the re-start is scheduled for next week.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.