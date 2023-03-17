ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin Over War Crimes in Ukraine

2023/03/17 | 22:34 - Source: Shafaq News



Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed the warrant, stating that the decision held no meaning for Russia.



Zakharova stated on her Telegram account, "The decisions of the International Criminal Court are meaningless for our country, including from a legal point of view.



Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it...



Russia does not cooperate with this body, and potential arrest warrants issued by the International Court of Justice will be legally invalid for us." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the questions raised by the ICC "outrageous and unacceptable", and that any court decisions were "null and void" with respect to Russia.



The ICC's decision significantly escalates the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.



The conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014.



