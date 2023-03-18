Shamkhani to sign a border deal during his visit to Baghdad: source

2023/03/18 | 13:08 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News Agency that Shamkhani will arrive in Baghdad in the coming hours, in response to an official invitation from the Iraqi government.



During the visit, he will meet with Iraq's president, prime minister, and parliament speaker.



The source added that border security between Iraq and Iran is one of the main objectives of the visit.



Shamkhani will hold consultations in Baghdad with the Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji to discuss border security, and a memorandum of understanding will be signed on the matter.



Shamkhani will also participate in the fifth International Baghdad Dialogue Conference, which will take place this week in the Iraqi capital, with the participation of security officials from Iran, the UAE, Turkey, Syria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.



The source also noted that UAE National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed, Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, and other security officials from neighboring countries will participate in the conference.



