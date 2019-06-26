1st living Iraq War vet given Medal of Honor

2019/06/26 | 10:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the nation's highest military honor to an Iraq War veteran who took on an insurgent stronghold and allowed members of his platoon to move to safety during heavy fighting in Fallujah.
The president presented the Medal of Honor to former Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia, of New York. He is the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the honor.
“That whole night in Fallujah. The entire thing is impossible to think about unless you're talking about the men we lost,” Bellavia said after the ceremony. “Those men we think about every single day.”
Bellavia was leading a squad in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah in November 2004. After helping his platoon escape fire, he entered a house and killed at least four insurgents who were firing rocket-propelled grenades, the White House said.
During the ceremony, Trump recounted the events that led to Bellavia's honor.
“Bleeding and badly wounded, David single-handedly defeated the forces who had attacked his unit and would have killed them all had it not been for the bravery of David,” the president said.
This is the ninth Medal of Honor that Trump has presented. The honor goes to members of the Armed Forces who distinguish themselves by gallantry above and beyond the call of duty.
